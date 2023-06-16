CNBC Investing Club

How Starbucks could boost profits by putting AI chatbots at its drive-thru windows

thumbnail
Zev Fima@zevfima
thumbnail
Paulina Likos@paulina_likos
A Starbucks drive-thru entrance in Dana Point, California.
Scott Mlyn | CNBC

A lot has been made about the benefits of artificial intelligence, particularly as it relates to how big cloud companies such as Amazon (AMZN), Alphabet's Google (GOOGL) and Microsoft (MSFT) are developing the software, and how hardware companies like Nvidia (NVDA) are making the brains that make all that AI software possible. That's certainly been a boon to all of those Club names as their stocks have soared this year.

However, what hasn't got as much attention is the opportunity that generative AI applications can bring to other sectors in the form of increased productivity and efficiency — and ultimately, margin improvements.