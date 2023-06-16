CNBC Daily Open: Don’t fight the Fed? What Fed?

Richard Branson, Founder of Virgin Galactic, speaks to a trader before ringing the First Trade Bell to commemorate the company's first day of trading on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) on October 28, 2019 in New York City.

No rest for the ECB

The European Central Bank hiked interest rates by 25 basis points to 3.5%, the highest in 22 years, and emphasized it's "not thinking about pausing." There's more pain to come: The ECB raised inflation expectations and lowered economic growth estimates for this year and the next.

Markets liked the pause

U.S. markets rallied Thursday as traders digested the Federal Reserve's rate pause — and seemed to decide it was a good thing. But traders in Europe didn't like the ECB's rate hike, resulting in a 0.13% drop in the pan-European Stoxx 600 index.

Bitcoin trading for all?

BlackRock is set to launch a bitcoin exchange-traded fund, according to filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm's timing is fraught: The SEC is currently suing Coinbase and Binance, two crypto exchanges, over claims that cryptocurrency tokens are unregistered securities — although it concedes bitcoin isn't a security.

A.I.-generated revenue

Microsoft's shares popped 3.2% Thursday to close at an all-time high of $348.10. Artificial intelligence will contribute $10 billion to Microsoft's revenue annually, predicted Microsoft technology chief Kevin Scott, and investors want a piece of that.

[PRO] Who's lying?

The Federal Reserve said it's likely to raise rates further at its later meetings — and then keep them high for longer. Yet the stock market shrugged it off. There are two reasons for that, CNBC's Bob Pisani writes. Either the Fed's lying about rates or economic data's lying about a recession.