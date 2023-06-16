CNBC Daily Open: Don’t fight the Fed? What’s that?

This report is from today's CNBC Daily Open, our new, international markets newsletter. CNBC Daily Open brings investors up to speed on everything they need to know, no matter where they are. Like what you see? You can subscribe here .

No rest for the ECB

The European Central Bank hiked interest rates by 25 basis points to 3.5%, the highest in 22 years, and emphasized it's "not thinking about pausing." There's more pain to come: The ECB raised inflation expectations and lowered economic growth estimates for this year and the next.

Steady rates, steady markets

U.S. markets rallied Thursday as traders cheered the Federal Reserve's rate pause. Likewise, Asia-Pacific markets climbed Friday. Japan's Nikkei 225 pared earlier losses to inch up 0.1% after the Bank of Japan announced it would keep its loose monetary policy intact.

Journeys to the east

With U.S.-China ties growing rocky, venture capitalists in China are turning to Middle East investors to raise capital. But there's hope that bilateral ties might improve soon: U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken will travel to Beijing this weekend. Separately, Bill Gates is set to meet Chinese President Xi Jinping Friday.

A.I.-generated revenue

Microsoft's shares popped 3.2% Thursday to close at an all-time high of $348.10. Artificial intelligence will contribute $10 billion to Microsoft's revenue annually, predicted Microsoft technology chief Kevin Scott, and investors want a piece of that.

[PRO] Who's lying?

The Federal Reserve said it's likely to raise rates further at its later meetings — and then keep them high for longer. Yet the stock market shrugged it off. There are two reasons for that, CNBC's Bob Pisani writes. Either the Fed's lying about rates or economic data's lying about a recession.