Today is the day stock options and index futures expire, so expect a lot of volume

Today is expiration day, so expect a lot of volume. Two things happen today: the so-called "triple witching" (the quarterly expiration of stock and index options and index futures), and the S & P 500 quarterly rebalancing, where additions and deletions to the S & P are done. The impact of the triple witching has been greatly reduced due to the tremendous growth of weekly and monthly options that have been big competition for the quarterly expiration. The S & P rebalancing will see Palo Alto Networks go into the S & P 500, and Dish Network relegated to the small-cap S & P 600. That was announced June 2nd and, as always, Palo Alto is up 12% since then, Dish is down 0.6%. This is also the day when index funds (like S & P 500 index funds run by Vanguard, State Street, iShares, etc.) have to rebalance because many companies have bought back or added to their share count. The usual crop of companies that have been aggressively buying back stock will see their share counts reduced at the close: Apple, Alphabet, Chevron, Berkshire, ExxonMobil, Meta. One company, NVIDIA, will see an increase in share count.