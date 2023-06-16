You can rent the iconic mansion where Walt Disney created 'Bambi' and 'Snow White' for $40,000 a month
There's a new one-of-a-kind opportunity available to Disney's biggest fans.
Walt Disney's famous "Storybook Mansion" has hit the market, with the Los Angeles home available to rent for $40,000 per month.
Disney himself lived in the 6,400-square-foot mansion for 18 years from its construction in 1932 until 1950, a period during which he oversaw the creation of classic films like "Bambi" and "Snow White."
"This property was chosen by Walt Disney as the place to raise his family, and also coincided with a transition of Disney Studios from fledgling enterprise toward entertainment giant," listing agent Chase Campen said in a statement.
The Los Feliz property includes a theater that features the original screen that Disney used to watch dailies from his film productions.
The listing claims that the home is where Disney's daughters "inspired him to pursue Mary Poppins and Winnie the Pooh."
The mansion has four bedrooms, five bathrooms as well as a space to park 10 cars.
Prospective renters will need to plop down a $120,000 security deposit, and will be on the hook for cable, electricity, trash, water and gas bills.
The home reportedly cost $50,000 when it was built in 1932 — a figure equivalent to roughly $1.1 million today.
Other classics released while Walt Disney was living at the property include "Fantasia," "Dumbo" and "Cinderella."
DON'T MISS: Want to be smarter and more successful with your money, work & life? Sign up for our new newsletter!
Get CNBC's free Warren Buffett Guide to Investing, which distills the billionaire's No. 1 best piece of advice for regular investors, do's and don'ts, and three key investing principles into a clear and simple guidebook.