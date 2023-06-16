You can rent the iconic mansion where Walt Disney created 'Bambi' and 'Snow White' for $40,000 a month

There's a new one-of-a-kind opportunity available to Disney's biggest fans.

Walt Disney's famous "Storybook Mansion" has hit the market, with the Los Angeles home available to rent for $40,000 per month.

Disney himself lived in the 6,400-square-foot mansion for 18 years from its construction in 1932 until 1950, a period during which he oversaw the creation of classic films like "Bambi" and "Snow White."

"This property was chosen by Walt Disney as the place to raise his family, and also coincided with a transition of Disney Studios from fledgling enterprise toward entertainment giant," listing agent Chase Campen said in a statement.