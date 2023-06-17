CNBC Investing Club

Street looks to extend rally into a holiday-shortened week that is light on data

Federal Reserve Board Chairman Jerome Powell departs after speaking during a news conference following the Federal Open Market Committee meeting, at the Federal Reserve in Washington, DC, on June 14, 2023. 
The S&P 500 notched its best week since March as a pair of key inflation reports hit their marks and the Federal Reserve delivered on an expected pause in raising interest rates.

Investors will have much less data to pore over in the week ahead.