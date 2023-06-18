This common two-word phrase is the 'worst thing' a parent can tell a child, says education expert

Every small child gets anxious sometimes. But when your kid is panicking, there's a common two-word phrase you should never utter: Calm down.

That's according to Rachel Romer, CEO and co-founder of education assistance benefits company Guild, who's a mom to two children. For kids especially, she says, calmness is best taught through demonstration.

"I'm in the middle of parenting two little 4-year-olds, and I think about when they are anxious, saying 'calm down' is about the worst thing you can tell a 4-and-a-half-year-old," Romer recently said on Guild's "Opportunity Divide" podcast, in an episode featuring leadership researcher Brené Brown and Wharton organizational psychologist Adam Grant.

Brown and Grant agreed. Saying "calm down" doesn't validate the child's emotions or help them understand their feelings, and can even unintentionally come across as dismissive, they said.

Managing an emotion like anxiety is a complex task, Grant added, recalling a 2014 published dissertation in the Journal of Experimental Psychology by a researcher named Alison Wood Brooks.

"What she found was, when you ask people, 'What do you do when you're anxious and what do you tell other people to do?,' [more than 80%] of people said 'calm down,' but they couldn't do it, because we all know anxiety is an intense, highly activated emotion, and it doesn't just go away," Grant said.

The trio recommended two exercises to help children better manage their heightened emotions.