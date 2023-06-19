CCTV Script 16/06/23

— This is the script of CNBC's news report for China's CCTV on June 16, 2023.

About 60% of all imports from Asia are handled by 29 ports on the West Coast of the United States. The trade through these ports accounts for about 12% of the overall US GDP. And the dockworkers are the key to operate these ports.

Every few years, negotiations take place between the International Longshore and Warehouse Union (ILWU), representing the dockworkers, and the Pacific Maritime Association (PMA), representing the employers, regarding labor contracts.

The previous contract expired in July of last year, and negotiations for a new contract have been at an impasse. For the past year, 22,000 dockworkers in the West Coast have been working without a contract. A preliminary agreement set to last for six years was reached on Wednesday.

The crux of the negotiation stalemate situation is the wage. The union wants to nearly double the workers' wages in the six-year contract period, aiming to raise the average annual income of full-time employees to around $200,000.

In 2021 and 2022, the shipping industry saw surging profits, and the dockworkers hoped to share in the gains and receive their fair share. However, this year, with rising interest rates and sluggish demand, profits have been declining. The macroeconomic uncertainty has made the port employers claim that they cannot afford such a significant wage increase.

The labor disputes in the past few months have caused work stoppages to the West Coast ports.Like the Port of Los Angeles, a major entry for goods from Asia, experienced a 40% decline in cargo handling volume in February compared to the same period last year.

This chart also shows that since February of this year, the average number of containers waiting off West Coast ports has been experiencing unstable fluctuations, and recently it skyrocketed to 120,500 TEUs by early June.

The decline in efficiency at the West Coast ports has also resulted in the loss of some business as some shippers have chosen to divert to other ports.

Amit Mehrotra, Managing Director at Deutsche Bank

"So we're seeing market share, really divert away from the US West Coast ports towards the west coast of Canada, and also the East Coast Port of Houston as well. "

Analysts comment that the prolonged strikes on the West Coast could cause daily losses of around $1 billion. Moreover, in the long run, this could further impact the economy of California.

The protracted labor negotiations have harmed the reputation of the West Coast ports as reliable international trade platforms. With the upcoming busy holiday season, the U.S. Chamber of Commerce has sent a letter to President Biden, urging the government to intervene in the negotiations.

It is said that this agreement was reached with the assistance of Julie Su, the Acting U.S. Secretary of Labor. This also marks the second time the Biden administration has intervened in such labor disputes that could cause significant economic losses, following its involvement in negotiations between railroad operators and unions last year.

While the issue of labor disruption on the West Coast has been temporarily resolved, there is another problem. The low water level in the Panama Canal is affecting the flow of Asian goods to the East Coast and the Gulf Coast. As the peak shipping season approaches, importers may still face complex situations.



