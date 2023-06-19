This is the best way to structure your workouts for peak health, says longevity researcher

Exercise is one of the daily practices that experts recommend for a long and healthy life. And Dr. Peter Attia, a physician who researches longevity, thinks exercise has a greater effect on lifespan than other lifestyle factors like nutrition and sleep.

"Longevity, both through lifespan and healthspan, is impacted more through exercise than any of the other variables we have," said Attia on wellness podcast, "Ten Percent Happier with Dan Harris."

But how often you should work out each week varies, depending on factors like age and time constraints. "You don't have to be exercising 14 to 16 hours per week," if doing so isn't feasible, Attia added.

Still, there is one specific way that people should structure their workouts to achieve optimal health, Attia said, regardless of how much time you have.