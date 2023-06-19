These are the 10 most expensive metro areas in the U.S. for renters—4 of them are in California

The monthly cost to live in any major U.S. metropolis is only getting more and more expensive.

Just in May, Americans saw rents grow by 4.8% to about $2,048 a month on average nationally, according to Zillow Observed Rent Index data.

Lawn Love, a yard care business, ranked 2023's most expensive metro area for renters. It compared 172 based on three categories: average rent prices, year-over-year rent charges, and the share of renters spending over 30% of their income on rent and utilities.

Overall, the report found that if you're looking to live on a coast, prepare to pay up. All of the top 10 most expensive metro areas for renters are near the shore.