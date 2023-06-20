Asia markets mixed ahead of China's loan prime rates decision

A view of the night scenery in Shanghai, China

Asia-Pacific markets are trading mixed Tuesday as investors closely watch for China's loan prime rate decision, after its central bank cut some of its key lending rates last week.

Markets are widely expecting cuts to its 1-year and 5-year loan prime rates, with economists polled by Reuters expecting a 10-basis point cut and a 15-basis point cut, respectively.

Hong Kong's Hang Seng index is expected to start the day largely unchanged, with futures at 19,913 compared to the HSI's close of 19,912.89.

In Australia, the S&P/ASX 200 climbed 0.24%, extending gains from Monday and ahead of the Reserve Bank of Australia's minutes for its June meeting, slated to be out later today.