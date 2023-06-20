Chris Christie lures big donors as he takes on Trump, while billionaire ally Cohen sits out

As New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie prepared to run for president earlier this year, he canvassed some of Wall Street's wealthiest donors about whether they would finance a $100 million effort to take on former President Donald Trump, according to a person who heard directly from the GOP candidate.

Since those calls, several business titans have piled cash into Christie's young campaign for the Republican nomination, with one big exception: longtime Christie ally, Mets owner and hedge fund billionaire Steve Cohen, according to GOP fundraisers, party donors and a person close to the businessman.

A person close to Cohen told CNBC that Cohen has yet to donate to either Christie's campaign or the allied super PAC called Tell It Like It Is. This person, like several others cited in this story, declined to be named in order to speak about private matters.

Cohen has no immediate plans to help Christie or get involved with the GOP primary at large, but his intentions could always change, this person added. Wall Street executive and former Trump communications director Anthony Scaramucci previously told Semafor he expected Cohen to support Christie. Scaramucci, who, like Christie, has become one of Trump's biggest critics on the right, has said he is backing the former New Jersey governor.

During an interview with CNBC's "Squawk Box" on Tuesday, Christie teased that prominent people are supporting him. But he did not name them.

"I wouldn't have gotten into the race unless I had some very significant people," he said. "But I think what you're going to find a lot of people who were with Donald Trump before are now with us. Some folks who were other candidates in 2016, like Jeb Bush and Marco Rubio are now with us," he added.

A spokesman for the Christie campaign did not return a request for comment. Colin Reed, a spokesman for the Christie super PAC, would not say who has donated to the group so far and only described the funding support as "overwhelming."

"In the two weeks since Gov. Christie announced his candidacy, the support for Tell It Like It Is has been overwhelming," Reed told CNBC in an emailed statement. "We'll have more to say about our financial support in due time, whether it's from long-standing friendships like Mr. Cohen or anyone else drawn to the governor's message of moving the Republican Party forward and defeating Joe Biden."

Despite Trump leading in the polls, many of the party's top financiers are not getting behind the former president and are looking for an alternative to lead the Republican ticket. Blackstone CEO Steve Schwarzman and businessman Andy Sabin have said they won't back Trump at least during the 2024 primary for president.

Cohen and his wife, Alexandra, contributed just over $5 million during the 2016 election to America Leads, a super PAC that backed Christie's failed run for president in 2016, according to data from the nonpartisan OpenSecrets. The data also shows that Cohen later contributed $1 million toward Trump's inaugural celebration — at a time when Christie also publicly supported Trump. Christie and his family have been close to Cohen for years, and the former governor currently serves as a member of the Mets board of directors.