Cramer's Lightning Round: Icahn is "too dangerous"

Luminar Technologies' year-to-date stock performance.

Luminar Technologies : "That's very risky, they're not making any money. You know, I don't recommend stocks on this show that are losing money, it is too dangerous for me."

Icahn's year-to-date stock performance.

Icahn : "Too dangerous, too dangerous for me. It doesn't matter, it's too dangerous for me. I want to see more information, I'm not really sure what's in it. I don't like that."

Verizon's year-to-date stock performance.

Verizon : "No, I think you can hold it, but I don't like the fact that it yields seven. Strangely enough, I don't like it because it means it's maybe a questionable pay out."

