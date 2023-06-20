Cramer's Lightning Round: Icahn is "too dangerous"

- It's that time again! "Mad Money" host Jim Cramer rings the lightning round bell, which means he's giving his answers to callers' stock questions at rapid speed.
Luminar Technologies: "That's very risky, they're not making any money. You know, I don't recommend stocks on this show that are losing money, it is too dangerous for me."
Icahn: "Too dangerous, too dangerous for me. It doesn't matter, it's too dangerous for me. I want to see more information, I'm not really sure what's in it. I don't like that."
Verizon: "No, I think you can hold it, but I don't like the fact that it yields seven. Strangely enough, I don't like it because it means it's maybe a questionable pay out."
Sign up now for the CNBC Investing Club to follow Jim Cramer's every move in the market.
Questions for Cramer?
Call Cramer: 1-800-743-CNBC
Want to take a deep dive into Cramer's world? Hit him up!
Mad Money Twitter - Jim Cramer Twitter - Facebook - Instagram
Questions, comments, suggestions for the "Mad Money" website? madcap@cnbc.com