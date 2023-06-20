European markets head for lower open as confidence stalls

European markets are heading for a flat open Tuesday as investor confidence stalls.

European markets fell at the start of the new trading week as investors remained jittery over the economic outlook. The benchmark Stoxx 600 index closed 1% lower Monday, with almost all sectors in negative territory.

Asia-Pacific markets traded mixed overnight as investors digested China's central bank decision to cut its one-year and five-year loan prime rate.

U.S. markets were closed for the Juneteenth holiday on Monday, but stock futures ticked lower overnight as investors looked ahead to a holiday-shortened week of trading.