Pro Talks: This fund manager is betting big on the aging theme, including one 'huge' opportunity

The world's population is getting older — and it's creating significant investment opportunities, according to Pacific Asset Management's Dani Saurymper. Join CNBC's Arabile Gumede as he discusses with Saurymper how to play the long-term aging theme on Pro Talks . Saurymper manages the Pacific Longevity & Social Change Fund which not only invests in sectors such as pharmaceuticals and insurers, but also owns stocks across fitness and nutrition, hygiene and personal care, and even aesthetics and financials. The fund looks to tap themes that are "already investable with proven commercial viability," including the "huge business opportunity" in the discretionary spending of the older consumer. Saurymper will discuss stocks including his top holdings: pharmaceutical firm AstraZeneca ; fitness wear firm Lululemon ; pet supplies retailer Pets at Home ; and travel services booking site Booking.com . Almost 60% of his fund is invested in large-cap stocks, and 58% is U.S.-listed. Saurymper joined Pacific Asset Management in 2021 after holding various roles at AXA Investment Managers, Barclays Investment Bank and Goldman Sachs. Join CNBC Pro Talks on Wednesday, June 21, at 12 p.m. BST / 7 p.m. SGT / 7 a.m. ET. Submit your questions here.