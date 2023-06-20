CNBC Daily Open: The Chinese dragon's still dozing

A folk artist paints eyes of a dragon on a dragon boat to prepare for the Dragon Boat Festival on May 27, 2023 in Dongguan, Guangdong Province of China.

Blinken unexpectedly meets Xi

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken ended his China visit by meeting with Xi Jinping, the country's president. The meeting was initially unconfirmed, suggesting that it's a small step in repairing frayed U.S.-China ties. Blinken's meeting could pave the way for U.S. President Joe Biden to meet Xi in November.

Markets wanted more

U.S. markets were closed Monday to commemorate Juneteenth, the day when slavery in America ended, but stock futures slipped slightly. Asia-Pacific stocks traded mixed Tuesday. China's Shanghai Composite fell 0.18% and Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index sank 1.53% on the back of shallower-than-expected interest rate cuts by the Chinese central bank — more on that below.

Just cosmetic cuts

The People's Bank of China lowered its one-year and five-year loan prime rate by 10 basis points each; the former is now 3.55% and the latter 4.2%. Economists think the cuts are too minor to affect monetary conditions. Nonetheless, they signal to markets that Chinese officials are ready to step in and support economic growth.

Succession, Alibaba style

Eddie Wu, one of Alibaba's co-founders and current chairman of Taobao and Tmall Group, will succeed Daniel Zhang as chief executive of Alibaba. Joe Tsai, the present executive vice chairman, will rise to the position of chairman. Those appointments are effective Sept. 10. Zhang will remain chairman and CEO of Alibaba's Cloud Intelligence Group.

[PRO] Crossing the dots

A "golden cross" is when a stock's 50-day moving average rises above its 200-day trend line. Analysts think the event's a bullish sign that will usher in further rallies. CNBC Pro combed through FactSet data and found six stocks that are on the verge of forming the golden cross.