This A.I. leader has nearly tripled this year. Wall Street can't stop raving about it and neither can we

Zev Fima@zevfima
An exterior view of the NVIDIA headquarters on May 30, 2023 in Santa Clara, California. 
Justin Sullivan | Getty Images

You can't seem to keep Nvidia (NVDA) down lately.

Nvidia closed at an all-time high of nearly $430 per share last Wednesday. The stock has basically tripled year to date in the artificial intelligence-driven enthusiasm that has recently been gripping Wall Street.

Despite Tuesday's down market, Nvidia gained ground for the seventh session in the past eight, thanks to several positive analyst notes, which only further support our bullish views.