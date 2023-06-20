Trump classified documents trial date set for Aug. 14

Former U.S. President Trump appears on classified document charges after a federal indictment at Wilkie D. Ferguson Jr. United States Courthouse, alongside his attorney Chris Kise in Miami, Florida, U.S., June 13, 2023 in a courtroom sketch.

A Florida federal judge on Tuesday scheduled the criminal trial of former President Donald Trump for his alleged illegal retention of classified government documents to begin Aug. 14.

But experts do not expect the trial to begin nearly so early, given the time needed to resolve complicated legal issues before a jury could hear testimony and be presented with evidence.

Trump, who is seeking the 2024 Republican presidential nomination, was indicted earlier this month on more than three dozen criminal charges related to his keeping hundreds of classified records after he left the White House in January 2021.

The 77-year-old has pleaded not guilty in the case.

In the order Tuesday, Judge Aileen Cannon told Department of Justice prosecutors and lawyers for Trump to file all pre-trial motions by July 24. Cannon also ordered that all hearings in the case, including the trial, will be held in U.S. District Court in Fort Pierce, Florida.

The case against Trump is occurring in the federal Southern District of Florida, which is known for its so-called "rocket docket," a reference to judges scheduling and pushing for trials to start quickly compared to other federal jurisdictions.