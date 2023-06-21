CCTV Script 13/06/23

— This is the script of CNBC's news report on the World Day to Combat Desertification and Drought for China's CCTV on June 13, 2023.

Desertification and drought are global issues. Currently, one-third of the Earth's land surface is affected by desertification, and it is predicted that by 2050, drought may impact over three-quarters of the global population according to the United Nations.

The United Nations Convention to Combat Desertification (UNCCD) describes that desertification is not simply the natural expansion of deserts but refers to land degradation in arid, semi-arid, and dry sub-humid areas due to factors such as abnormal climate conditions and human activities.

An ecologist called Dukes from Stanford University states that prolonged droughts can reduce land productivity and even render it barren.

Africa and Asia are particularly affected by desertification, especially concerning agriculture and food supply.

A recent study from the Bocconi University revealed that between 1995 and 2005, drought led to global losses of approximately 1.7 million tons of corn, 81,000 tons of rice, 786,000 tons of soybeans, and 430,000 tons of wheat, with the majority of these losses concentrated in Africa and Asia.

The study also indicates that from 1990 to 2015, desertification caused a reduction in income by approximately 12% across Africa. It is estimated that by 2079, the losses caused by desertification will be equivalent to 16% of Africa's GDP.

Apart from food security issues, desertification leads to frequent occurrences of dust storms, which in turn affect human health. In regions such as the Sahara, the Middle East, South Asia, and East Asia, dust storms have caused approximately 15% to 50% of cardiovascular and respiratory-related diseases and deaths.

According to a study by the PBL Netherlands Environmental Assessment Agency, by 2050, around 4 billion people may live in drought-prone conditions, with over 2 billion in Asia and at least 1 billion in Africa.

How can we address the issue of drought? Cloud seeding or artificial rain-making techniques have been attempted since the 1940s, and recently, this technology has regained attention.

The process of cloud seeding involves artificially introducing catalysts such as silver iodide into clouds, lowering their temperature and causing cloud droplets to become large enough to fall.

Lately, in regions of the western United States and Mexico, extreme drought and climate warming have increased the demand for rainfall and snowfall. Cloud seeding programs are being conducted in several areas, including Nevada, Idaho, New Mexico, and California. Advocates of cloud seeding in the United States claim that this technology can increase precipitation in specific regions by up to 15% compared to clouds without seeding.

However, it should be noted that artificial rain-making remains a subject of debate within the meteorological community, and it does not provide a fundamental solution to global drought. The United Nations calls for increased cooperation among governments and environmental organizations to combat land degradation through actions such as ecological restoration and afforestation.



