CCTV Script 16/03/23

— This is the script of CNBC's news report on the World Sleep Day for China's CCTV on March 16, 2023.

Sleeping may seem like the most ordinary thing in our lives, but it has a crucial influence on our physical and mental health.

According to the Casper-Gallup State of Sleep in America 2022 Report, 33% of respondents described their sleep as "fair" or "poor," 35% described it as "good," and the remaining 32% considered their sleep as "very good" or "excellent."

Sleep quality has a bidirectional relationship with mental health. First, sleep affects people's perception of their life situation. According to the Gallup survey, among those who reported their sleep as "very good" or "excellent," 84% expressed high satisfaction with their current life. In contrast, among those who rated their sleep as only "fair" or "poor," the proportion of individuals satisfied with their life dropped to 44%.

Emotional changes also affect sleep quality. In the same survey, 50% of individuals who reported having a good mood during the day were able to sleep well at night, while only 8% of those with a negative mood had a good night's sleep.

Sleep can also influence how people engage with their communities. The survey revealed that Americans who reported good sleep quality were more likely to donate to charities, volunteer in their communities, and help strangers in need. Especially in terms of volunteering, those who considered their sleep as "very good" or "excellent" had a 27% higher likelihood of engaging in volunteer services compared to those with "fair" or "poor" sleep.

In addition to individual impacts, insufficient sleep can also result in economic losses at the societal level. Gallup estimated that unplanned absences caused by poor sleep quality among employees would lead to an annual economic loss of $44.6 billion in the United States.

Nowadays, addressing sleep issues has become a thriving industry in the form of the Sleep Aid Economy. According to the IMARC, an international market research company, the Insomnia market size is projected to reach $6.1 billion by 2028. This includes prescription and non-prescription sleep aids, medical devices, and various therapies aimed at improving sleep.

Assurance IQ, a U.S. internet insurance sales platform, conducted a survey in January of this year, involving around 3,000 Americans from different states. The survey revealed that insomnia topped the list of health issues people were willing to spend money on to resolve. Many individuals expressed their willingness to spend an average of $27,000 to permanently alleviate their insomnia.

The market for technological sleep aid products is also rapidly developing. Smart rings that track sleep quality and body data, such as the Oura Ring, are gaining popularity. The CEO of Oura Ring company stated that as people increasingly prioritize health, the wearable device market related to it will continue to expand.

Harpreet Rai

Oura Ring CEO

"I think you're gonna continue to see these use cases for wearables keep expanding, and frankly, that's going to keep driving consumer interest."

In terms of medication, melatonin, a sleep aid, has a growing market size. According to Persistence Market Research, the global market value of melatonin raw materials was approximately $1.7 billion in 2022, with an estimated average compound annual growth rate of 15.1% from 2023 to 2033.

However, Dr. Robbins from Harvard Medical School advises caution in using melatonin. It is important to follow medical advice and control the dosage, and it should only be used as a short-term aid, not as a long-term dependency, said Dr. Robbins. To overcome insomnia, it is necessary to prioritize self-care and attention to one's own body.

Harvard Medical School's Rebecca Robbins

"So again, really speak to your health care provider. Really look at these as a short term fix if you're experiencing difficulties, and try to get over to the healthy sleep hygiene, making sleep a priority relaxing and unwinding before bedtime. managing stress over the course of the day, can all go a really long way to improving the quality of your sleep."

According to the World Sleep Society, there are three indicators worth noting regarding sleep: sleep duration, the ability to sleep through the night without interruption, and sleep depth. These dimensions are essential considerations.That is all about our reporting on World Sleep Day, and we wish you a good dream tonight!



