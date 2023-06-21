CCTV Script 24/03/23

— This is the script of CNBC's news report on Gold Price for China's CCTV on March 24, 2023.

Recently, banking scandals from Silicon Valley Bank to Credit Suisse have dealt a heavy blow to bank stocks, raising concerns among investors about the potential spread of the banking crisis. The volatility in the banking sector has significantly reduced risk appetite of the investors in the financial markets, and as a result, capitals are flocking to safe-haven assets like Gold.

Since the turmoil in the banking industry, the price of gold has been steadily rising. The gold price has increased by approximately 8% since early March when Silicon Valley Bank faced a bank run.

In fact, just last week, the price of gold briefly surpassed $2,000 per ounce, reaching its highest level since March of last year.

Fitch, an international credit rating agency, believes that the increased instability in the global financial ecosystem may push gold price closer to its historical high in the coming weeks, specifically the peak of $2,075 per ounce reached in August 2020.

Furthermore, market expectations regarding the next actions of the U.S. Federal Reserve also influence the movement of gold prices. Superficially, the pricing for gold is related to the dollars, so as the value of the dollar weakens and purchasing power declines, the price of gold tends to rise. From a more fundamental investment perspective, gold, as a non-yielding asset, has an inverse relationship with real interest rates in the U.S.

Let's look at this formula: Real interest rates equal nominal interest rates minus inflation expectations.

Currently, due to the volatility in the European and American banking sectors, the market is betting on the Fed slowing down or even pausing interest rate hikes. This leads to a downward trend in nominal interest rates for the dollar, while inflation is expected to remain sticky, implying minimal changes in inflation expectations. As a result, the real interest rate for the dollar decreases, which is favorable for gold.

There is also a unique situation that has emerged recently. Although, generally speaking, there is an inverse relationship between the price of gold and the value of the dollar, over the past few days, we have observed both gold and the dollar rising simultaneously.

Analysis from HSBC suggests that this is because during periods of heightened risk, investors seek both gold and the dollar as safe-haven assets. This phenomenon also indicates increased financial stress, and this deviation from the norm may last for several days or even months, depending on the depth and duration of the crisis. Ultimately, the inverse relationship between gold and the dollar is expected to be reestablished, usually with gold prices declining.