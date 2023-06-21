CCTV Script 28/03/23

— This is the script of CNBC's news report on SVB congressional hearing for China's CCTV on March 28, 2023.

The U.S. Congress has begun investigating the collapse of Silicon Valley Bank and Signature Bank, with three main focal points in the congressional hearings. Firstly, the fundamental reasons behind the successive banking crises are being examined.

Within Congress, there are two main perspectives divided along party lines. The Republicans criticize the lack of regulation by the Federal Reserve and condemn the support provided by the Biden administration to the banks. While the Democrats primarily blame former President Trump for relaxing bank regulations during his term.

Additionally, Michael S. Barr, the Fed Vice Chair for Supervision, in his prepared statement for the Senate hearing, attributed the responsibility to Silicon Valley Bank's own poor management, stating that the bank failed to manage interest rate and liquidity risks effectively.

The second issue concerns the $250,000 deposit insurance coverage limit. Under the U.S. Federal Deposit Insurance Act, if a bank fails and is unable to meet its obligations, the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation (FDIC) compensates depositors of insured banks.

Currently, the maximum compensation for a single account is $250,000. To increase the limit, approval from Congress is required. However, the FDIC's deposit insurance fund has incurred a record loss of $20 billion due to the aid measure provided to Silicon Valley Bank, mainly because it covered deposits exceeding the $250,000 limit. It is expected that members of Congress will question the emergency measures proposed by regulatory agencies.

Former Vice Chairman of the Federal Reserve (Roger Ferguson), in an interview with CNBC, presented the challenges faced by regulatory agencies. He pointed out that policymakers are also seeking a balance between stabilizing market sentiment and not crossing legal boundaries.

"Policymakers who are balancing two things. One is the reality of anxiety amongst some banks, as Jay Powell said, you know, serious problems among a small number of banks. And at the same time, you know, a legal regime that basically says, No, we're not going to insure all deposits. And so they're trying to walk a fine line to create a sense of reassurance without crossing the line into upsetting Congress."

Furthermore, the hearing will also discuss whether the deposit insurance coverage limit should be increased or even eliminated. It is said that conservatives oppose raising the limit, while progressives argue for a higher limit tied to stricter bank regulations.

The third potential point of contention is the bank regulation. The Dodd-Frank Act, signed by Former President Obama in 2010, classified banks with assets over $50 billion as "systemically important" financial institutions. These banks are required to undergo annual "stress tests" by the Federal Reserve and maintain specific levels of capital and liquidity.

However, during the Trump administration in 2018, the $50 billion threshold was eliminated, and the stringent regulatory standards only applied to banks with assets over $250 billion. The CEO of Silicon Valley Bank was a strong advocate for amending the law in 2018, arguing that Silicon Valley Bank, like other mid-sized banks, did not pose systemic risks. Now people are reflecting on whether the failure of Silicon Valley Bank stemmed from the relaxation of bank regulation.

Experts have differing views on this matter. Simon Johnson, an economist at MIT, believes that the 2018 amendment resulted in significant regulatory relaxation, contributing to complacency at Silicon Valley Bank. However, Steven Kelly, a senior researcher at Yale University, argues that Silicon Valley Bank's business model itself had flaws, and no amount of stringent liquidity regulations could prevent such a rapid run on the bank.

We will keep a close eye on the congressional hearings on the closure of Silicon Valley Bank for further updates.




