Cramer's Lightning Round: "Not a fan" of Snap

Stock Chart Icon Stock chart icon BWX Technologies' year-to-date stock performance.

BWX Technologies : "I am incredibly intrigued by that company because I like the nuclear business. I wish they would come on the show, and I'll do more homework for you because I've been looking for a way to do nuke, and that may be the way to go."

Stock Chart Icon Stock chart icon British American Tobacco's year-to-date stock performance.

British American Tobacco : "Look, it is a cheap stock. I'll tell you, I actually like some of the things that Philip Morris is doing, though. I think that PM has got some good game when it comes to kind of moving off of the tobacco business, that's what I recommend."

Stock Chart Icon Stock chart icon Snap's year-to-date stock performance.

Snap : "No, not a fan. Just don't feel it has any game. I'm going to have to take a pass on that."

Stock Chart Icon Stock chart icon Advanced Micro Devices' year-to-date stock performance.

Advanced Micro Devices : "Well, no it can still grow. It's got a lot of good things. Plus, I think the PC cycle is bottoming out, and their data center business can get bigger and they do have some very, very fast good chips. It's just that the stock did have a big run. I'm not as keen on it up here, and I do think that Nvidia has the best market. So, I think it's ok, it's just not as fabulous as the market felt it was at 120."

Stock Chart Icon Stock chart icon Crown Castle's year-to-date stock performance.

Crown Castle : "These tower stocks, people just hate them. It doesn't seem to matter that it yields 5.5%, it's not enough. I'm not going to go reach for a yield. If I do feel that the stock is not doing well, we're going to take a big pass on that one."

Stock Chart Icon Stock chart icon Myriad Genetics' year-to-date stock performance.

Myriad Genetics : "They've been around for a while, you know. And they're profitable. This is just the kind of stock, speculative stock, I do like very much. I think it is a buy."

Stock Chart Icon Stock chart icon Iron Mountain's year-to-date stock performance.

Iron Mountain : "It's been a terrific performer, and it never gets the love it deserves from Wall Street. I think people think it's too boring. I don't mind boring when it comes to money."

Stock Chart Icon Stock chart icon Meta's year-to-date stock performance.

Meta : "Ok, so Meta actually fits the description of what I said at the top of the show, which is that I think that long term it's great, short term I think... it's just too hot."

watch now

Jim Cramer's Guide to Investing Click here to download Jim Cramer's Guide to Investing at no cost to help you build long-term wealth and invest smarter.