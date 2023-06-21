'I am a fan of Modi': Elon Musk on his friendship with Indian Prime Minister Modi

CEO of SpaceX and Tesla, and owner of Twitter, Elon Musk, at the Viva Technology conference at the Porte de Versailles exhibition center on June 16, 2023 in Paris, France.

Tesla CEO Elon Musk says he is "incredibly excited about the future of India," adding that it has "more promise than any large country in the world."

"I am a fan of Modi," Musk admitted Tuesday in a video interview published on Prime Minister Narendra Modi's official YouTube page.

"He really wants to do the right thing for India. He wants to be open, he wants to be supportive of new companies, but at the same time make sure it accrues to India's advantage," said the CEO of Tesla and SpaceX after their meeting in New York.

Modi and Musk last met in 2015 when the Indian prime minister visited Tesla's Fremont Factory in California.

The Indian prime minister is on his first state visit to the U.S., where he's expected to hold high-level talks with leaders and business executives on defense, technology and India's role in the Indo-Pacific.