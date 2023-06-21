European markets head for positive open; U.K. inflation data ahead

European markets are heading for a positive start to the trading day Wednesday, with regional investors looking ahead to the latest inflation data from the U.K.

Asia-Pacific markets largely fell on Wednesday, mirroring moves on Wall Street as stocks came back from the Juneteenth holiday to trade lower on Tuesday. U.S. stock futures were near flat overnight.

Stateside, Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell is set to testify before the House Financial Services Committee at 10:00 a.m. ET.

At the conclusion of the central bank's meeting last week, policymakers indicated there could be two more quarter-percentage-point moves on the horizon this year.