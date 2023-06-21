Listen to the music play: Fed Chair Jerome Powell admits to being a Deadhead

Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell arrives to testify during the House Financial Services Committee hearing titled "The Federal Reserve's Semi-Annual Monetary Policy Report," in Rayburn Building on Wednesday, June 21, 2023.

Let it be known: The leader of the U.S. Federal Reserve, the most important central bank in the world, is a Deadhead.

No one is ever likely to confuse Jerome Powell with Jerry Garcia, but the policymaker apparently likes to stop and smell the "Scarlet Begonias" when he can.

Indeed, Powell was snapped June 3 at a Dead & Company show in Bristow, Virginia. An ensuing Twitter post created a bit of a social media sensation.

No one dared ask Powell about his excursion at last week's post-meeting press conference. But the subject finally did come up Wednesday when he addressed legislators on the House Financial Services Committee.

Rep. Wiley Nickel (D-N.C.) said he was "excited" to hear that Powell was at the show, and asked him what he thought.

"It was terrific. What can I say? It was great," Powell replied. "I've been a Grateful Dead fan for 50 years."