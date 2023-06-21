'Things will just have to be accepted as tense': Saudi-Iran relations have a long way to go despite rapprochement efforts

Saudi Arabia's foreign minister made a high-profile visit to Tehran over the weekend, drawing coverage and praise about the improvement in relations between Iran and Saudi Arabia, two longtime foes.

"Mutual respect, non-interference in the two countries' internal affairs and commitment to the United Nations Charter" will be at the core of bilateral relations from now on, Prince Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud, Saudi Arabia's top diplomat, said at a news conference during the visit.

His Iranian counterpart Hossein Amirabdollahian praised the re-establishment of diplomatic ties, saying it would improve security for the region.

The meeting was the result of Iran and Saudi Arabia agreeing to resume diplomatic relations and reopen embassies in each other's countries after China-led negotiations in Beijing in March. The rapprochement was a watershed moment for diplomacy in the region.

But hopes for immediate trust and consistency will likely have to wait, many regional analysts say, as the two regional powers continue to have dramatically divergent geopolitical and religious goals.

A small example of that was evident on Saturday, when the Saudi foreign minister refused to hold a joint press conference in front of a portrait of the late Iranian general Qasem Soleimani, who for decades directed Iran's proxy wars around the Middle East. The Iranian hosts complied with the minister's request for a change of venue in order to avert a diplomatic incident, regional outlets reported.

"The meeting shows us that despite minor delays, both sides are prioritizing deescalation as part of a new regional strategy aimed at tactical threat reduction," Sanam Vakil, director of the Middle East and North Africa program at Chatham House.

"Despite this progress," she said, "nothing has been resolved between both capitals. What exists is a fragile agreement that can only be made stronger with time, consistency and trust building."