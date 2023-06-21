CNBC Daily Open: Rethinking the rally

Traders work on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) on June 14, 2023 in New York City.

Rally halted

U.S. markets closed in the red Tuesday, halting a rally that drove stocks to their highest levels in more than a year. European stocks traded lower as well. Germany's DAX Index fell 0.55% as the country's producer prices rose 1% year over year, the slowest rate since January 2021.

Stacking Dice for itself

Eli Lilly, the world's largest pharmaceutical company by market capitalization, is buying Dice Therapeutics, a San Francisco-based biopharmaceutical company that develops drugs for autoimmune diseases. The $2.4 billion deal will see Eli Lilly pay $48 per share to buy Dice, a 40% premium above Friday's closing price.

The UK 'doom loop'

The U.K. economy is trapped in a growth "doom loop," according to the country's Institute for Public Policy Research. Decades of underinvestment in infrastructure, research and training has caused the economy to stagnate, which, in turn, discourages investment. The International Monetary Fund expects the U.K. economy to grow 0.4% this year.

Thali for dinner

India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be hosted by U.S. President Joe Biden at a White House state dinner Thursday. Joining Biden are business leaders like Apple's Tim Cook, Alphabet's Sundar Pichai, Microsoft's Satya Nadella and FedEx's Raj Subramaniam. Their presence signals corporate America's turn to India at a time when U.S.-China business ties are fraying.

[PRO] Squeezing out squeezed profits

Corporate profitability has probably hit the bottom. But companies aren't likely to increase their profits in the next 12 months because of slowing price hikes and higher interest rates, according to a Goldman Sachs analysis. Still, Goldman found a basket of stocks that might defy the odds and expand their margins.