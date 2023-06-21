The taxpayer experience this year 'vastly improved' compared with 2022, report finds

The recent tax season was relatively smooth compared with last year's. But national taxpayer advocate Erin Collins still sees room for improvement as the IRS rolls out funding plan changes.

"Overall, the difference between the 2022 filing season and the 2023 filing season was like night and day," Collins wrote in her midyear report to Congress. This year, taxpayer experience "vastly improved" compared with 2022, she said.

As of April 22, the backlog of original paper returns dropped from 13.3 million to 2.6 million, refunds generally arrived more quickly and customer service improved on key phone lines, according to the report.

However, the agency has lingering problems, including a pileup of amended returns and taxpayer correspondence, Collins wrote. The reduction of amended returns — which require manual processing — declined by only 6% from April 2022 to April 2023.

Many amended business return delays are because of the so-called employee retention credit, a complicated pandemic-era tax break the IRS is targeting for inaccurate and fraudulent claims. As of March 3, more than 866,000 companies claimed and received the credit, totaling over $152.6 billion, according to the latest IRS Data Book.