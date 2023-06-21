CNBC Investing Club

Two developments created in a tug-of-war in Amazon stock, fueling debate on our next move

thumbnail
Zev Fima@zevfima
An Amazon Prime truck is pictured as it crosses the George Washington Bridge in New York.
Mike Segar | Reuters

It's been an up-and-down day for Club name Amazon (AMZN), which led to an internal discussion about whether to book some profits after this year's run higher.