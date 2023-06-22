Here’s how Americans are booking their summer trips this year despite inflation

Americans are eager to travel this summer despite inflation-strapped budgets.

"They're booking flights, hotels, rental cars, vacation homes," said Hopper economist Hayley Berg. "They are also exhibiting deal-seeking behavior."

The overall price of travel is up 16% from this time in 2019, according to the NerdWallet Travel Price Index.

But that still feels like a deal, considering some recent easing in prices as inflation cools. Airfares are down 13.4% since last year, according to the latest figures from the consumer price index. Car rental prices peaked in July 2021, according to NerdWallet, and have been consistently declining. Rates in May are down 12.4% year over year.

Nearly 85% of American adults intend to travel this summer, according to a survey conducted by The Vacationer. Moreover, more than 60% of adults intend to travel for the July 4 weekend.

International travel is particularly popular this summer, primarily due to pent-up demand, as this is the first summer without Covid-related travel restrictions, Berg said.