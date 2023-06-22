Asia markets mostly rise even as Fed forecasts more rate hikes to deal with inflation

This long exposure picture shows the city's skyline with the Tokyo Tower (C) from Toyosu Gururi Park in Tokyo's Koto district on January 25, 2023.

Asia-Pacific markets largely rose after U.S. Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell forecast more rate hikes this year, saying that "the process of getting back down to 2% has a long way to go."

"Nearly all FOMC participants expect that it will be appropriate to raise interest rates somewhat further by the end of the year," Powell said in remarks prepared for testimony before the House Financial Services Committee.

In Japan, the Nikkei 225 climbed 0.19% to extend its gains from Wednesday, while the Topix was up 0.66%.

South Korea's Kospi was up 0.2% and the Kosdaq was 0.25% up, while Australia's S&P/ASX 200 saw a loss of 0.65%, extending its losses from Wednesday.

Elsewhere, markets in Hong Kong and mainland China, as well as Taiwan are closed for a holiday Thursday.

Separately, crypto prices also surged in the last 24 hours, with bitcoin breaking above the $30,000 mark for the first time since April 26. Ether climbed to nearly reach the $1,900 mark, its highest level since June 4.