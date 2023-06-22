Key Boeing supplier stops production at Wichita plant after workers vote to strike

Airplane fuselages bound for Boeing's 737 Max production facility await shipment on rail sidings at their top supplier, Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc, in Wichita, Kansas, U.S. December 17, 2019.

Boeing supplier Spirit AeroSystems halted work at a Wichita, Kansas plant on Thursday after workers voted against a new labor deal and for a strike. Spirit makes fuselages for Boeing's 737 Max and makes parts for other aerospace manufacturers including Airbus .

"In light of the decision to strike by Spirit AeroSystems employees represented by the International Association of Machinists and Aerospace Workers today, Spirit will suspend factory production prior to the expiration of the contract," Spirit said.

The production halt began with the first shift on Thursday, two days before the workers' contract is set to expire. The strike is scheduled to begin just after midnight on Saturday, the union said.

"The IAM's dedicated and hardworking membership at Spirit AeroSystems has worked without fail during tumultuous times, including a pandemic that saw everything grind to a halt," the union said in a statement. "Most of our members have concluded that the company's offer is unacceptable. IAM District 70 and Local 839 will regroup and begin planning the following steps to bring the company back to the table."

Spirit shares were down about 9% in early trading, while Boeing's were off roughly 3%.

"We continue to monitor the situation and support our valued supplier," Boeing said in a statement.