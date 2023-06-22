CCTV Script 19/06/23

— This is the script of CNBC's news report for China's CCTV on June 19, 2023.

After a four-year hiatus, the Paris Air Show is finally back. At the trade event, aircraft manufacturers have the opportunity to showcase new technologies and make deals. Currently, there is a surge in global air travel demand, and industry executives expect that this event will see a spate of multibillion-dollar aircraft deals.

A report released by the International Air Transport Association in June showed that the industry's passenger traffic in April increased by 46% compared to the same period last year, reaching 91% of pre-pandemic levels.

In light of the increasing demand, we have already witnessed substantial orders being placed by several airlines this year.

Earlier this year, Air India placed substantial orders for Boeing and Airbus jets. Additionally, both Boeing and Airbus received numerous confirmed and option orders from companies such as Saudia Airlines, Riyadh Air, and Qatar Airways.

IBA, an aviation analytics company, provided an estimate stating that approximately 2,100 aircraft orders could potentially be generated during the event, as airlines make preparations for the anticipated growth in air travel.

The rebound in travel demand has outpaced expectations, which is good news for an aviation industry severely impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic. However, a major challenge for aircraft manufacturers this year is whether they can increase production.

The Director General of the International Air Transport Association stated in an interview with CNBC that the supply chain continues to face challenges, and there will be a notable shortage of engine parts, potentially leading to delays in the delivery of new aircraft from manufacturers such as Boeing and Airbus.

IATA Director General Willie Walsh

"It's delaying the delivery of new aircraft from the manufacturers, Boeing and Airbus. So that is impacting on the pace at which supply is being returned to the industry. It is frustrating because it is going to have an impact in summer 2023."

The CEO of Qantas Airways told CNBC that he expects supply chain issues to continue until 2025.

Some airlines are also seeking alternative solutions as a result of production delays, leading to an increase in aircraft leasing costs.

This graph shows that aircraft leasing costs have been continuously rising since 2022. IBA estimates that the monthly lease rate for new Boeing 737 Max 8 in July this year is around $350,000, higher than the $305,000 during the initial phase of the pandemic in January 2020. Additionally, leasing costs for new Airbus A320s may rise to $355,000.

Due to the surging demand, the stock prices of Boeing and Airbus have increased by approximately 60% and 35%, respectively, over the past 12 months. It is expected that this show will also impact the trends of these two stocks.

Since the 53rd Paris Air Show ended four years ago, one major trend in the global aviation industry over the past four years has been the search for alternative energy and power solutions to achieve sustainable development. One highlight of this year's event is decarbonization.

The Paris Air Lab at this event will showcase innovative decarbonization technologies in the aviation industry. Airbus is expected to present its hybrid-electric aircraft project, EcoPulse, while Boeing will introduce the carbon emission detection and modeling tool, Cascade.

GE Aerospace conducted a survey of 325 global aviation industry executives ahead of the Paris Air Show. Among the respondents, 30% believed that sustainable development is the biggest challenge facing the aviation industry today. Additionally, nearly one-third of airline executives predicted that the aviation industry may not achieve its emission reduction goals by 2050. We will closely monitor the green transformation taking place in the aviation industry.