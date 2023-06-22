CCTV Script 20/06/23

— This is the script of CNBC's news report for China's CCTV on June 20, 2023.

In the UK mortgage market, two prominent mortgage products prevail: the two-year fixed-rate mortgage and the five-year fixed-rate mortgage. After the expiration of their existing fixed-rate deals, borrowers are required to confront the new interest rates determined by the prevailing market conditions.

According to recent data released by financial information company Moneyfacts, the average interest rate for a two-year fixed-rate mortgage on residential properties in Britain has increased to 6.01%. Additionally, the cost of a five-year fixed-rate mortgage has risen to 5.67%. The current rate of 6.01% is the highest level observed since December 1, when the market turmoil was triggered by former Prime Minister Liz Truss's 'mini' Budget.

Prior to that point, the rate had not surpassed the 6% threshold since November 2008.

Right now, soaring mortgage rates may be putting a strain on many British families. According to BBC, more than 400,000 Britons will have fixed mortgages due between July and September this year, while they were still in a period of low interest rates when they last signed up, meaning their monthly repayments could rise by hundreds of pounds thereafter.

In addition, UK Finance, the U.K. banking organization, states that around 2.4 million fixed-rate mortgages will mature between now and the end of 2024.

The Resolution Foundation think-tank has made a prediction that the average annual mortgage payment is expected to increase by £2,900 in the coming year. According to their analysis, the average two-year fixed-rate mortgage is not projected to drop below 4.5% until the conclusion of 2027. The foundation further stated that approximately 7.5 million households in the UK, who currently have a mortgage, are anticipated to experience higher repayments by the year 2026.

The UK mortgage crisis could pose a challenge to the Sunak government, as the Conservative Party is already trailing in the polls due to the cost of living crisis. However, in response to the mortgage crisis, Chancellor Sunak seemed to rule out the possibility of providing assistance to mortgage-holding households during a statement on Monday.

Sunak acknowledged the concerns surrounding mortgage interest rates but emphasized that the government's primary focus is to halve the inflation rate. According to the Financial Times, both Sunak and Chancellor of the Exchequer Jeremy Hunt believe that providing additional financial support to households could potentially fuel inflation.

Currently, the market is closely monitoring the release of the UK's May inflation data scheduled for this Wednesday, as well as the Bank of England's latest interest rate decision on Thursday. It is widely anticipated that the Bank of England will proceed with a 25 basis point interest rate hike this week.

Sharon Bell, European strategist at Goldman Sachs

"The labor market in the UK is super tight. The inflation data anyway has been sticking in high in the UK. And this is just going to cement that trend, really. So absolutely. I think more rate hikes."

Data from the real estate website Rightmove also reveals that asking prices for homes in the UK experienced their first decline in six years in June. This indicates that the slowdown in summer home sales in the UK is occurring earlier than usual, possibly due to rising mortgage rates and the expectation of continued interest rate hikes by the Bank of England.



