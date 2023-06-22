CCTV Script 21/06/23

— This is the script of CNBC's news report for China's CCTV on June 21, 2023.

Recently, CNBC and online survey company SurveyMonkey conducted a survey among nearly 9,000 American employees. The results show that the majority of employees are not concerned about artificial intelligence replacing their jobs. However, the level of worry about AI varies significantly among different industries.

About half of workers in advertising and marketing, business support and logistics say they're worried AI will soon take their jobs, while fewer than 20% of those working in construction, and government jobs are worried.

Furthermore, while most people do not feel worried, many do acknowledge that their jobs will undergo changes due to AI. 43% of workers say it's likely their job will significantly change in the next five years due to disruption from AI, while 55% say their job is not likely to change.

Additionally, a recent report released by employment consulting firm Challenger, Gray & Christmas revealed that in the United States, AI led to approximately 4,000 job losses in May of this year.

CNBC's survey also indicates that 56% of employees would feel uncomfortable and uncertain if the HR department used AI for recruitment and performance evaluations.

Mark Zandi, Chief Economist at Moody's Analytics, admitted in an interview with CNBC that major technological transformations like AI can stir the pot, creating winners and losers, with opportunities and challenges coexisting. On a positive note, he stated that employees can leverage AI to improve work efficiency and obtain higher wages.

CNBC's survey also confirms that employees who use AI in their work have a higher job satisfaction index, scoring 78, which is 7 points higher than those who do not use AI at all.Specifically, among those who believe AI is necessary for their work, 74% consider their work highly meaningful, and 38% believe they are well paid. Both of these proportions are higher than those among employees who use AI relatively less frequently.

From a business standpoint, numerous entrepreneurs are actively seeking to capitalize on the AI revolution. They are deliberating on the specific skill sets required within the realm of emerging technologies. These contemplations are still at an early stage but progressing rapidly.

Slack's CEO Lidiane Jones

"Every CEO that have had the opportunity to speak to over the last few months, are trying to learn how to use the technology responsibly, but also how they are redefining the way the employees that are going to need to hire the skill set that they're going to have. But I think it's early, I think a lot of companies are still going to determine what jobs what functions are going to evolve, how to equip their own employees with the learning, but it's moving quickly, which is exciting as well."

Economist Mark Zandi believes that concerns about artificial intelligence may be premature at present.While advances in AI have the potential to change a lot of business practices, the technology is still in the early stages. Drawing from historical precedents, integrating new technologies into business practices typically requires a significant amount of time, potentially spanning several years or even decades.

CNBC's survey also reveals that 64%, meaning the majority of American employees, currently do not use artificial intelligence in their work. 26% of respondents view AI as helpful but not necessary, while only 8% of employees consider it essential.



