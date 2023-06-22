CCTV Script 28/04/23

— This is the script of CNBC's news report on Southeast Asia Heat wave for China's CCTV on April 28, 2023.

Although it is only April, in recent times, several regions in Southeast Asia such as Myanmar, Thailand, Laos, and Cambodia have experienced temperatures exceeding 40 degrees Celsius, and some places have even broken their historical records. Climate scientist Herrera has created a social media account to track extreme weather events worldwide, and he described the recent heatwave as the "most severe April heatwave in Asian history."

Power outages and water shortages are the two most common impacts from extreme Heat waves. The surge in electricity demand from people using air conditioners and fans to cool down has put pressure on the power grids in S.E.A countries. Bangladesh, for example, had to temporarily cut off power supply to millions of people. Moreover, this period coincided with the holy month of Ramadan for Muslims, and some people in Bangladesh told the media about their difficulty of sleeping at night without electricity, especially after fasting the entire day.

Furthermore, analysis suggests that many regions in Southeast Asia heavily rely on agriculture for their economy and have a significant number of self-sufficient farms. Insufficient rainfall can lead to crop failure, affecting local food security.

Last year, the Mekong River Commission, comprising Thailand, Laos, Cambodia, and Vietnam along the Mekong River, declared an end to a four-year drought. However, there are indications that the drought may return this year.

The Ministry of Water Resources and Meteorology in Cambodia stated that the hot weather would persist until mid-May, longer than previously expected, and the rainfall is projected to be around 20% to 30% below the average levels of previous years. This indicates a high possibility of drought recurrence. This prediction also applies to other countries along the Mekong River. If the drought unfolds as predicted, it will have a severe impact on the 70 million people who depend on the Mekong River for their livelihoods.

The World Economic Forum recently released a white paper titled "Accelerating Asia's Advantages: A Business Climate Action Guide." It highlights that climate change has posed significant threats to Asia, particularly Southeast Asian countries.

Experts predict that if global temperatures rise by 3.2 degrees Celsius by 2050, Singapore and Malaysia's GDP will shrink by nearly half, reaching 46%. Thailand and Indonesia would experience reductions of 43% and 39%, respectively.

Sri Mulyani Indrawati

The Minister of finance of Indonesia

"On this climate disaster, I think no country can hide and can protect themselves, （cut to） and poor country definitely is going to be even poorer, more vulnerable."

Some analysts suggest that the recent abnormal high temperatures in Southeast Asia may indicate the return of the El Niño phenomenon this year. El Niño refers to the abnormal warming of the sea surface temperatures in the central and eastern equatorial Pacific Ocean.

In contrast to the La Niña phenomenon, which typically causes cooling of sea surface temperatures, El Niño leads to warming. They usually occur in a cyclic pattern. In the past three years, Southeast Asia experienced unusual wet weather due to the consecutive occurrence of La Niña. However, this did not offset the impact of climate change, and the region still experienced high temperatures last year.

The previous El Niño event in 2016 resulted in a heatwave that made it the hottest year globally on record.

Dr. Otto from Imperial College London believes that with ongoing human combustion of fossil fuels and intensifying global warming, if El Niño occurs this year, 2023 could be even hotter than 2016.



