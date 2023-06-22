CNBC Daily Open: Everybody's fighting inflation

This report is from today's CNBC Daily Open, our new, international markets newsletter. CNBC Daily Open brings investors up to speed on everything they need to know, no matter where they are. Like what you see? You can subscribe here .

Rally fades

U.S. stocks fell on Wednesday for the third-straight session as investors took a breather from last week's rally. In Europe, markets lost ground after U.K. inflation data came in higher than expected.

Chip plans

Intel has plans to take on the might of chip titan Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company , updating investors on its turnaround plan on Wednesday. But its stock dropped 6% during the session as some analysts worried about Intel's gross margins.

More hikes

Fed Chair Jerome Powell reaffirmed his belief that more rate hikes are likely until more progress is made on bringing down inflation. Speaking to the House Financial Services Committee, he said last week's pause was just a brief respite.

ETF excitement

Bitcoin traders were getting excited about the prospects of a spot bitcoin ETF on Wednesday. The cryptocurrency rose to its highest price since April with bullishness about BlackRock and others getting involved in digital assets.

[PRO] Expected glut

Cathodes, a part of an EV battery that attracts positive charge, are increasingly being seen as a commodity and we might be about to see some serious oversupply, according to Goldman Sachs. The investment bank has named the winners and losers of the expected glut.