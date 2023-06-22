Cramer says J&J stock is a 'coiled spring'

Every weekday the CNBC Investing Club with Jim Cramer holds a "Morning Meeting" livestream at 10:20 a.m. ET. Here's a recap of Thursday's key moments. Market in 'no man's land ' Watch 'coiled spring' J & J Stick with Humana 1. Market in 'no man's land' The Nasdaq Composite climbed 0.45% Thursday after three-straight days of losses, driven by gains in technology companies. Cybersecurity leader Palo Alto Networks (PANW) and Amazon (AMZN) are among the best-performing Club stocks in late morning trading. But Jim Cramer said the best thing for investors to do Thursday may be not much at all. "There's just nothing that I see to do at these levels," he said. "It is no man's land on the [S & P 500 Short Range] Oscillator, " he added. The S & P 500 , meanwhile, was mainly flat, while the Dow Jones Industrial Average edged down around 0.15%. 2. Watch 'coiled spring' J & J Jim said Thursday that he expects updates on Johnson & Johnson 's (JNJ) talc-related legal battles in the coming weeks, including around the tens of thousands of cases the company is trying to settle in federal bankruptcy court and a separate California trial brought by a 24-year-old with mesothelioma . "Be aware this is a coiled spring if something goes right," Jim said, arguing J & J's business fundamentals are otherwise "incredibly strong." Upcoming clinical trial results for an oral psoriasis treatment represent another catalyst for the stock , Jim added. 3. Stick with Humana Truist on Thursday reiterated a hold rating and $530-per-share price target on Humana (HUM) — expressing confidence in the health insurer's positioning, despite newfound investor concern about higher medical costs . The firm's commentary comes after Truist analysts met with Humana management. Interestingly, Truist noted that Humana bought back $100 million worth of stock last week when its share price came under pressure . Those buybacks signal management's confidence in the business, according to Jim. (Jim Cramer's Charitable Trust is long PANW, AMZN, JNJ and HUM. See here for a full list of the stocks.) As a subscriber to the CNBC Investing Club with Jim Cramer, you will receive a trade alert before Jim makes a trade. Jim waits 45 minutes after sending a trade alert before buying or selling a stock in his charitable trust's portfolio. If Jim has talked about a stock on CNBC TV, he waits 72 hours after issuing the trade alert before executing the trade. THE ABOVE INVESTING CLUB INFORMATION IS SUBJECT TO OUR TERMS AND CONDITIONS AND PRIVACY POLICY , TOGETHER WITH OUR DISCLAIMER . NO FIDUCIARY OBLIGATION OR DUTY EXISTS, OR IS CREATED, BY VIRTUE OF YOUR RECEIPT OF ANY INFORMATION PROVIDED IN CONNECTION WITH THE INVESTING CLUB. NO SPECIFIC OUTCOME OR PROFIT IS GUARANTEED.