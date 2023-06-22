Cramer's Lightning Round: Get rid of ADT

- It's that time again! "Mad Money" host Jim Cramer rings the lightning round bell, which means he's giving his answers to callers' stock questions at rapid speed.
Cummins: "Cummins, had her on recently, I think that stock is a buy right here. Longer term, Cummins is the best there is."
Simon Property Group: "Look, it is a tough situation. I was in one of SPG's malls, this is all anecdotal, and frankly it was just terrible. I mean, like, I was just shocked at how horrible it was. It was like a ghost mall and it was very, very depressing... I would say this: Federal Realty. FRT, got a much better business model and that's where you want to because it's more mixed use. That is now the safer stock."
ADT: "No, let me tell you, it's never too late to sell that stock, that's how bad that is. I mean, it's been an abomination that stock, and I don't mind calling them out."
Abbvie: "Ok, Abbvie's got some very troubling things going on because they have a major drug that is coming off patent. I would much rather see you in J&J. In terms of pricing, look what happened with 3M when it settled its decision. All those lawsuits involving PFAS, which is forever chemicals. If J&J were to settle its situation when it comes to talc, then I think that stock could have a similar move."
Datadog: "Datadog is a very well run company, it's going to put up some good numbers... I think it's a buy."
Evergy: "Very good company, absolutely. And I like the yield, four and a quarter. I think that's a terrific idea."
Marten Transport: "Fabulous trucking company. Trucking companies are starting to do well, that one is well below where XPO is, I think that that's a real interesting situation."
Atlas Energy Solutions: "That's going to trade with the price of oil, and I've been telling people that I think the price of oil is too high and going lower. It almost seems propped up here and cannot stay higher... I just don't think they're going to make you money right now."
Disclaimer: The CNBC Investing Club Charitable Trust holds shares of Johnson & Johnson.
