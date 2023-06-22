Cramer's Lightning Round: Get rid of ADT

Stock Chart Icon Stock chart icon Cummins' year-to-date stock portfolio.

Cummins : "Cummins, had her on recently, I think that stock is a buy right here. Longer term, Cummins is the best there is."

Stock Chart Icon Stock chart icon Simon Property Group's year-to-date stock performance.

Simon Property Group : "Look, it is a tough situation. I was in one of SPG's malls, this is all anecdotal, and frankly it was just terrible. I mean, like, I was just shocked at how horrible it was. It was like a ghost mall and it was very, very depressing... I would say this: Federal Realty. FRT, got a much better business model and that's where you want to because it's more mixed use. That is now the safer stock."

Stock Chart Icon Stock chart icon ADT's year-to-date stock performance.

ADT : "No, let me tell you, it's never too late to sell that stock, that's how bad that is. I mean, it's been an abomination that stock, and I don't mind calling them out."

Stock Chart Icon Stock chart icon Abbvie's year-to-date stock performance.

Abbvie : "Ok, Abbvie's got some very troubling things going on because they have a major drug that is coming off patent. I would much rather see you in J&J. In terms of pricing, look what happened with 3M when it settled its decision. All those lawsuits involving PFAS, which is forever chemicals. If J&J were to settle its situation when it comes to talc, then I think that stock could have a similar move."

Stock Chart Icon Stock chart icon Datadog's year-to-date stock performance.

Datadog : "Datadog is a very well run company, it's going to put up some good numbers... I think it's a buy."

Stock Chart Icon Stock chart icon Evergy's year-to-date stock performance.

Evergy : "Very good company, absolutely. And I like the yield, four and a quarter. I think that's a terrific idea."

Stock Chart Icon Stock chart icon Marten Transport's year-to-date stock performance.

Marten Transport : "Fabulous trucking company. Trucking companies are starting to do well, that one is well below where XPO is, I think that that's a real interesting situation."

Stock Chart Icon Stock chart icon Atlas Energy Solutions' year-to-date stock performance.

Atlas Energy Solutions : "That's going to trade with the price of oil, and I've been telling people that I think the price of oil is too high and going lower. It almost seems propped up here and cannot stay higher... I just don't think they're going to make you money right now."

watch now

Jim Cramer's Guide to Investing Click here to download Jim Cramer's Guide to Investing at no cost to help you build long-term wealth and invest smarter.