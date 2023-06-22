38-year-old makes up to $9,000 a month on Fiverr—his 3 best career tips: ‘Stay a perpetual student’

Mike Burton always wanted to be a rapper. The 38-year-old began making music when he was 15. While he was "going to school, working at Domino's, working at McDonald's, I'm still rapping," he says. "That's still what I'm doing in my breaks, in my free time, on my weekend. It's never stopped."

Burton, who's based in Houston, graduated from the University of Houston in 2013 and ended up working at a call center. He used freelancer marketplace Fiverr to hire a graphic designer for some of his solo rap work and eventually discovered people offer their rapping skills on the site as well.

In 2015, he decided to give it a try. By December 2016, when he was let go from his call center job, Burton was bringing in thousands from Fiverr.

Today, Burton's working full time as a rapper on the site, writing original verses for people and making up to $9,000 per month. He's thrilled to have a found a backdoor into the job of his dreams. Here's his career advice for new grads looking to find work doing what they love.