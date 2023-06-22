The problem with ESG funds—and how to make a 'real impact' with your money: Financial expert

There are many ways for everyday investors to make a real impact on issues like climate change, gun violence, and racial and economic justice. As a partner at Values Added Financial, which manages $150 million of investable wealth for about 80 households, I advise people on how to use their money to do right by their community, while still meeting their long-term goals. You might have heard of Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) funds, which are designed to remove companies that create harmful products and services from your stock portfolio. Maybe you've already invested in them. In 2022, one in every eight U.S. investor dollars was in an ESG fund. Unfortunately, they aren't always the most effective way to make an impact with your investments.

The problem with ESG funds

Many people don't love the idea of financially benefiting from companies whose goals, policies, or methods they strongly disagree with. But boycotting a company's stocks doesn't work the same way as boycotting its products. When a consumer boycott costs companies revenue, it gives the company a strong profit incentive to pivot. People often assume the same logic should apply to the stock market: if fewer investors want to buy shares of a company, shouldn't it cause the stock price to go down? But as long as profits aren't hurt, someone else will buy the shares, and the share price won't go down much, if at all. So ESG funds don't create the same motivation as boycotts for businesses to change.

How to make a difference with your money