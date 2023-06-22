Jim Cramer gives his game plan for the week ahead, with Nike and Walgreens set to report

CNBC's Jim Cramer gave investors his game plan for the week ahead, with big names such as Nike and Walgreens set to report.

"It's an important week, not to be minimized, as we make our way to July for an employment report, a Fed meeting and a parade of earnings, all care of an upcoming calendar change," Cramer said.

He added that although his Magnificent Seven stocks — made up of Apple , Meta , Nvidia , Tesla , Alphabet , Microsoft and Amazon — continue to lead, it is still important to look at what other stocks can tell us about the market.

On Monday, Cramer will be keeping an eye on cruise line Carnival 's report — especially its future bookings — to discern whether the post-Covid travel and entertainment boom can continue.

Tuesday features earnings from Walgreens Boots Alliance , whose stock is down 14% year to date. However, with its 6% dividend yield, Cramer is wondering whether its stock could shoot up if its report lines up with consensus estimates.

General Mills is reporting Wednesday morning, and Cramer thinks the results have come at a great time: when more money is being put into staple items due to fear of a Fed-induced recession. Also reporting on Wednesday is Micron , which makes memory chips. Cramer thinks this stock will be undervalued now compared with next year because generative artificial intelligence uses a lot of memory.

Thursday will bring results from Nike , which Cramer said is the most important company to report this week. Cramer is mixed on Nike, believing it has a "good long-term story," but is wary of factors such as a retail slowdown in China and the U.S., as well as significant competition from rivals Hoka, owned by Deckers Brands , and On Holding .

"I do want to recommend Nike, but we need to get past a forecast that may be more tepid than usual," Cramer said. "Please, if you're a trader, wait until you hear the forecast on the conference call before you pull the trigger because Nike's a forecast stock, not a results stock."

On Friday, the maker of Modelo beer, Constellation Brands , will report. Cramer owns Constellation stock for the CNBC Investing Club Charitable Trust and said that while he's expecting a miss for the stock this quarter, he owns it for long-term cash flow.