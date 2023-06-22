Pioneer, Oracle and more: CNBC's 'Halftime Report' traders answer your questions

On Thursday's "Ask Halftime," traders answered questions from CNBC Pro subscribers about which stocks, funds and sectors to buy, hold or sell. Bryn Talkington of Requisite Capital Management explained why she likes BHP , Rio Tinto , Freeport-McMoRan and Albemarle . Blue Line Futures' Bill Baruch owns Pioneer Natural Resources and breaks down why it's a good stock to hold. And, Jim Lebenthal of Cerity Partners talks about Oracle and why you can trim the holdings in the name after the stock's recent rally.