Tesla stock downgraded again. Here's how to trade it now

Market Movers rounded up the best reactions from investors and analysts on Tesla . The experts, including Jim Cramer , discussed the electric-vehicle maker after Morgan Stanley downgraded the stock from overweight to equal weight Thursday . The analyst behind the call, Adam Jonas, thinks the upside from artificial intelligence and excitement around it may be slowing down for Tesla, saying, "while the market may want to dream on the AI theme, we'd prepare to wake up to the sound of a blaring car horn." Despite the downgrade, Jonas raised his price target to $250, still 5.5% below Tesla's Thursday close.