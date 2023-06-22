Bank of America sees these 3 names benefiting from the A.I. networking chip war

Nvidia reigns as the dominant artificial intelligence play, but investors may also want to keep an eye on networking chip stocks Marvell Technology and Broadcom , according to Bank of America. Networking semiconductors play a critical role in the graphics processing units underpinning many generative AI models, and these names should benefit from long-term demand for their Ethernet networking offerings, according to senior analyst Vivek Arya. "Ethernet has a wider range of workloads it caters to, from those that require high bandwidth to ones that require extensibility," the analyst explained in a Wednesday note. NVDA YTD mountain Nvidia shares in 2023 Demand for more data at faster speeds should also drive the need for improved bandwidth and networking infrastructure, creating a $1.4 billion opportunity for the optical interconnect space where Marvell has captured a more than 75% market share. Given this optimal setup for networking chipmakers, Arya upped his price target on shares of Broadcom to $1,050 from $950, reflecting 24% upside from Wednesday's close, and hiked his target on Marvell to $75 from $70. Still, Arya labeled Nvidia as the best-positioned name. But all three stocks have gained this year as AI gains steam as an investment theme, with Nvidia soaring more than 195%. Broadcom and Marvell have added about 50% and 59%, respectively. — CNBC's Michael Bloom contributed reporting.