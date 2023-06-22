Uptick in anti-LGBTQ+ bills has left workers concerned for their safety and benefits: 'I worry that we're moving backwards'

So far this year, 491 anti-LGBTQ+ policies have been proposed to the U.S. legislature, according to the American Civil Liberties Union. That's well over double the total of last year.

This legislative trend has led to growing concerns for LGBTQ+ employees about their professional security, access to benefits and safety at work. For example, workers say they are worried that they may lose gender-affirming health care for themselves or their children.

"A year ago, if you were to tell me, 'How do you feel in the workplace as an LGBT person?' I would say, 'Yeah, there's challenges but I'm confident and excited to see us progress,'" says Radissen Ramoutar, an advertising manager at Indeed. "This year, if you asked me that question, I would say … 'I don't know if we're moving forward anymore. I worry that we're moving backwards.'"

A Glassdoor report that polled over 6,000 employees in May found that 55% of LGBTQ+ workers say they have either experienced or witnessed their coworkers making anti-LGBTQ+ comments, a 53% increase from 2019. An Indeed survey of over 700 LGBTQ+ workers discovered that 65% are worried about the impact that anti-LGBTQ+ legislation will have on their employment opportunities.

Abby, an office manager at Indeed who is based in Texas, says, "I do not feel as comfortable showing up in the workplace being a very visibly queer person that uses they/them pronouns without knowing exactly who I'm speaking to anymore. Especially living in a state affected by this legislation."

Abby asked that their last name be omitted due to safety concerns related to sharing their identity with a public audience.

Now, employees are getting more selective about where and at which companies they work. According to the Indeed report, more than three-quarters of LGBTQ+ workers would hesitate to apply to a job based in a state with anti-LGBTQ+ legislation. In today's tight labor market, that's an especially significant result.

"It matters in hiring … you are literally doing away with 15 million people the moment you don't support the LGBTQ+ community," says LaFawn Davis, senior vice president of environmental, social and governance policies at Indeed. "Companies that are more inclusive make more revenue."