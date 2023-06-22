Uptick in anti-LGBTQ+ bills has left workers concerned for their safety and benefits: 'I worry that we're moving backwards'
So far this year, 491 anti-LGBTQ+ policies have been proposed to the U.S. legislature, according to the American Civil Liberties Union. That's well over double the total of last year.
This legislative trend has led to growing concerns for LGBTQ+ employees about their professional security, access to benefits and safety at work. For example, workers say they are worried that they may lose gender-affirming health care for themselves or their children.
"A year ago, if you were to tell me, 'How do you feel in the workplace as an LGBT person?' I would say, 'Yeah, there's challenges but I'm confident and excited to see us progress,'" says Radissen Ramoutar, an advertising manager at Indeed. "This year, if you asked me that question, I would say … 'I don't know if we're moving forward anymore. I worry that we're moving backwards.'"
A Glassdoor report that polled over 6,000 employees in May found that 55% of LGBTQ+ workers say they have either experienced or witnessed their coworkers making anti-LGBTQ+ comments, a 53% increase from 2019. An Indeed survey of over 700 LGBTQ+ workers discovered that 65% are worried about the impact that anti-LGBTQ+ legislation will have on their employment opportunities.
Abby, an office manager at Indeed who is based in Texas, says, "I do not feel as comfortable showing up in the workplace being a very visibly queer person that uses they/them pronouns without knowing exactly who I'm speaking to anymore. Especially living in a state affected by this legislation."
Abby asked that their last name be omitted due to safety concerns related to sharing their identity with a public audience.
Now, employees are getting more selective about where and at which companies they work. According to the Indeed report, more than three-quarters of LGBTQ+ workers would hesitate to apply to a job based in a state with anti-LGBTQ+ legislation. In today's tight labor market, that's an especially significant result.
"It matters in hiring … you are literally doing away with 15 million people the moment you don't support the LGBTQ+ community," says LaFawn Davis, senior vice president of environmental, social and governance policies at Indeed. "Companies that are more inclusive make more revenue."
How to tell where a company stands, beyond rainbow logos
It might seem a safe bet to assume that any company that rolls out a rainbow rebrand on June 1 would have an LGBTQ+-friendly work environment. That is not always the case, according to Davis.
"Employees know that once a year there's a rainbow that goes on their company logo, but there's not much action within the community," she says.
Distinguishins authentic corporate activism from performative allyship requires really getting to know a company. Here are some questions you can use to better understand a company's LGBTQ+ culture, according to Indeed:
- Does the company have LGBTQ+ employee resource groups? Employee resource groups, or ERGs, aim to create voluntary, worker-led spaces for those of similar identities to share their collective experiences at work. Indeed's survey found that 80% of LGBTQ+ workers reported better well-being at work when they were able to participate in an ERG. However, it has not yet become a standard feature of every company — just about a third of LGBTQ+ workers say that their company has an ERG.
- Does the company have openly out LGBTQ+ leaders? A February survey found that 75% of LGBTQ+ startup founders hide their identity to avoid discrimination from investors. Nearly 70% of Indeed's surveyed workers say they are not aware of any out executives or leaders at their companies. If LGBTQ+ executives do not feel comfortable sharing their identity at a given organization, an employee might wonder whether that culture would translate to their level too.
- Does the company have inclusive office policies? Davis says that at some companies, there are still "antiquated dress codes" that do not allow employees to feel comfortable with their identities at the office. Other companies may not have systems in place to update company records with pronouns or new names. Some office buildings may not have gender-inclusive bathrooms. These features, while seemingly simple, can make a difference in a company's ability to cultivate a "culture of psychological safety," as Davis puts it.
- Does the company openly and consistently support LGBTQ+ community milestones? A company's public behavior around LGBTQ+ issues can be a helpful indicator of their internal culture. For example, companies like Disney have been openly supportive of LGBTQ+ communities and policies, going beyond Pride Month niceties.
DON'T MISS: Want to be smarter and more successful with your money, work & life? Sign up for our new newsletter!
Check out:
For some LGBTQ employees, remote work is a 'game changer' for inclusion
The 10 highest-rated companies for LGBTQ+ workers, according to Glassdoor
How to tell if a company is LGBTQ+ friendly during a job search, according to an expert