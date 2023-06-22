CNBC Investing Club

U.S. manufacturing jobs are coming back home — and these industrials stand to gain

Kevin Stankiewicz
Workers produce some of the specialized valves at Emerson Electric Co.'s factory in Marshalltown, Iowa, July 26, 2018.
Timothy Aeppel | Reuters

The Club's industrials are set to profit from a burgeoning trend of companies bringing manufacturing jobs back to the U.S. from overseas.

The emphasis on domestic manufacturing — combined with a raft of government spending on infrastructure — is allowing many American industrial firms to deftly navigate a slowing economy, with potentially significant long-term rewards for investors like us.