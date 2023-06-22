Wall Street is worried the stock market is already overvalued

Even as the stock market is just trying to claw its way out of a bear market, multiple Wall Street firms on Thursday raised concerns that equities are already overvalued. Following a breakout in the past month, the S & P 500 is up more than 20% from its October low and is at a 13-month high. Credit the Federal Reserve pausing its interest rate hikes, signs of inflation easing and an economy that continues to dodge a recession. With those concerns fading, investors have jumped into stocks set to benefit from an emerging AI trend. But while an official bull market is not yet confirmed (S & P 500 needs to hit a new all-time high for that), the stock market may already be overvalued, some major strategists said. .SPX ALL mountain S & P 500 long term The S & P 500 is trading at forward price-earnings ratio of 18.8, compared to the average valuation of 15.4 times the last four decades, according to UBS. Based on a smoothed earnings trend, the P/E is 21 times, says UBS. "If October was indeed the low point in this cycle, it would mark the highest multiple for a bear-market bottom in the last 60-plus years," stated a note by Solita Marcelli, Global Wealth Management chief investment officer for the Americas at UBS. "Based on current valuations, annualized returns in the mid-single digits look plausible over the next 10 years—below the long-term average annualized gain of 10% since 1960." JPMorgan's equity team also weighed in, saying that the rapid market rebound has left stocks with a valuation too high for investors to expect significant further price appreciation. "Given that multiple expansion is the main driver of performance YTD (P/E has expanded by ~14% while pricing power is starting to erode and [next 12 months] estimates have fallen by ~3%), we see unattractive risk-reward for equities and increasing investor complacency ahead of our expectation that the business cycle will further decelerate in 2H, with an onset of a recession likely in 4Q23/1Q24," wrote the JPMorgan strategists. To be sure, valuation historically has been a poor market timing tool. Stocks can remain overvalued for long periods of time, especially if the AI theme turns out to be a bubble akin to the dotcom boom of the late 1990s. And bulls would say the market is betting the economy can possibly skirt a recession, which would cause earnings to come in higher than expected and make those P-E ratios suddenly seem not so high. Credit Suisse acknowledges that stocks are trading at historically above-average valuations, but they are not as extreme when the big tech bellwethers are removed. "While many investors bemoan how expensive the market has become, the data indicates that several large TECH+ stocks (NVDA, AMZN, GOOGL, MSFT, and AAPL) are driving the shift in the cap-weighted index," wrote Jonathan Golub, head of U.S. equity strategy at Credit Suisse. "By contrast, the median stock is trading at just 17.0x, only modestly above its historical average of 16.2x." Nevertheless, normally uber-bullish Wall Street is having trouble seeing boom times ahead for equity investors with valuations already so high. —With reporting by Michael Bloom