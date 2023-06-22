Zaslav contacted Scorsese and Spielberg to ease fears around TCM layoffs

Warner Bros. Discovery employees faced another round of layoffs this week, particularly those in the cable-TV network side of the business.

The layoffs affected the company's vast portfolio of cable-TV networks including the Discovery Channel, Investigation Discovery and the Food Network. The Turner Classic Movie channel also was affected and saw a major leadership shakeup as a result, which prompted concern among cinema fans and people dedicated to film preservation.

Known as TCM, the network is recognized as a place for preservation of classic films and a carefully curated lineup of guest introductions, documentaries and non-English-language movies. Its offerings are among the movies and shows included on Warner Bros. Discovery's streaming app Max.

The shakeup at the network inspired Warner Bros. Discovery CEO David Zaslav to reach out to top filmmakers — including "Goodfellas" director and film preservation leader Martin Scorsese; Steven Spielberg, the filmmaker behind a trove of Hollywood masterpieces including "Schindler's List;" and Paul Thomas Anderson, who directed acclaimed hits like "There Will Be Blood" — to reassure them the essence of TCM would not change under new leadership.

"Turner Classic Movies has always been more than just a channel. It is truly a precious resource of cinema, open 24 hours a day seven days a week," the trio of filmmakers said in a joint statement. "And while it has never been a financial juggernaut, it has always been a profitable endeavor since its inception."

Scorsese, Spielberg and Anderson added that Zaslav contacted them regarding the restructuring of TCM, adding they each spent time talking with the CEO, individually and as a group, "and it's clear that TCM and classic cinema are very important to him. Our primary aim is to ensure that TCM's programming is untouched and protected."